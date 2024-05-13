Waterbury

Homicide investigation underway in Waterbury

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide is under investigation in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the 100 block of Sharon Road in the early morning.

The investigation appears to be centered around a business in a plaza.

A police investigation is underway in Waterbury on Monday morning. 
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Throughout the morning, our crew has seen officers going in and out of So Blu'Niq, which is a banquet hall and event facility.

Police tape is currently blocking off a section in front of the business.

Authorities have not released any details about the homicide or the victim.

Local

Windsor 49 mins ago

Man crashes while driving the wrong way on I-91 North in Windsor: state police

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Warm start to new workweek, rain chances later in the week

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us