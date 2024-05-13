Homicide investigation underway in Waterbury

A homicide is under investigation in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the 100 block of Sharon Road in the early morning.

The investigation appears to be centered around a business in a plaza.

A police investigation is underway in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Throughout the morning, our crew has seen officers going in and out of So Blu'Niq, which is a banquet hall and event facility.

Police tape is currently blocking off a section in front of the business.

Authorities have not released any details about the homicide or the victim.

The investigation is active and ongoing.