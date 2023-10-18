Police investigation underway in West Hartford

A police investigation is underway in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is on Crocker Avenue.

At this time, Crocker Avenue is closed between Trout Brook Drive and South Quaker Lane.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

Police have not released specifics about the investigation.