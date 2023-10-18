West Hartford

Police investigation underway in West Hartford

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

A police investigation is underway in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is on Crocker Avenue.

At this time, Crocker Avenue is closed between Trout Brook Drive and South Quaker Lane.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

Police have not released specifics about the investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us