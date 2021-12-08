Two People Shot and Killed Outside Worcester Bar

Two men were killed Wednesday morning after a shooting outside of a bar in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police found the men with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk of Grafton Street outside the Diamond Inn just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. They were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The shooting occurred around closing time.

Cruisers blocked off a portion of the road for several hours Wednesday morning as officers investigated the crime scene. Police collected evidence, spoke to witnesses and viewed surveillance footage.

An SUV that was hit by a bullet was towed from the scene. It was not clear if the SUV was related to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.