A shooting is under investigation in New Hartford and LifeStar has been called in to transport a person, according to state police.

State police said troopers are on the scene of a shooting incident in New Hartford and the investigation is in its very preliminary stages.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, it appears the victim sustained a self-inflicted wound.

Troopers said LifeStar was called in to transport a person. Authorities did not release details about the injury.