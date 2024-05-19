Police involved in shooting in East Hartford

A least one police officer fired shots after responding to a disturbance in East Hartford on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the disturbance call at 224 Governor Street just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

At least one police officer fired shots, police said. They did not released any further details.

The officers invovled were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to police.

East Hartford police are investigating along with the Office of the Inspector General, and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit.