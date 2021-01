Norwalk police are searching for a missing man who they said suffers from medical conditions.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Jose Costa. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a beige jacket and tan pants.

He was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday leaving his Winnipauk Drive home in his vehicle.

Police said he might be driving a 2009 red Honda Accord with Connecticut plates 4ADPD5.

If you have any information, call Norwalk police at 203-854-3113.