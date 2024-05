Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 14-year-old girl missing from Hartford.

Aaliyah Nuñez was reported missing on Thursday.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs about 125 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pajama pants, and crocs, according to police.

Anyone who has seen her or may know her whereabouts is asked to call Hartford police at (860) 757-4000.