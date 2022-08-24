Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Southington Woman With Developmental Disabilities

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 19-year-old woman missing from Southington.

Nyla Tolo has developmental disabilities, according to police.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday at her home off Mount Vernon Road.

Police believe she may have been picked up by an unidentified person.

Tolo left her home without her cell phone and has not made any attempts to contact her family, police said.

Her family says she always wears a red and black flannel shirt when she goes out and does not leave the house without a black backpack. She also wears an orange or salmon-colored fanny pack around her waist.

Nyla Tolo is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 182 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Tolo is asked to call Southington police at (860) 621-0101 or call 911.