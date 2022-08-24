Southington

Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Southington Woman With Developmental Disabilities

Southington Police

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 19-year-old woman missing from Southington.

Nyla Tolo has developmental disabilities, according to police.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday at her home off Mount Vernon Road.

Police believe she may have been picked up by an unidentified person.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tolo left her home without her cell phone and has not made any attempts to contact her family, police said.

Her family says she always wears a red and black flannel shirt when she goes out and does not leave the house without a black backpack. She also wears an orange or salmon-colored fanny pack around her waist.

Nyla Tolo is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 182 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Local

West Hartford 3 hours ago

Water Main Break Closes Boulevard in West Hartford

back to school 3 hours ago

Students Return to School in East Hartford, Glastonbury

Anyone who sees Tolo is asked to call Southington police at (860) 621-0101 or call 911.

This article tagged under:

Southingtonsilver alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us