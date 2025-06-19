Newington

Police issue warning about bear sighting in Newington

NBC Connecticut

Newington police are warning residents about a bear near Main Street.

They said the bear was seen in the area of Main Street and Wilson Avenue and moving west. Animal control is tracking it for safety.

Police are asking people to stay away from the bear and let the animal go about.

They are also urging residents to keep pets inside until the bear is no longer in the area.

