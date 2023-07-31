Police issue warning about bobcat, coyote sightings in Westport

Police in Westport are addressing an increase in bobcat and coyote sightings and they are providing some advice for owners of pets, particularly small animals.

Police said there is renewed attention to bobcat sightings because of high-profile social media posts in recent weeks and Westport Animal Control has been receiving a higher volume of calls reporting coyote and bobcat sightings.

Police said parent coyotes and bobcats leave their denning areas in late summer and several residents have seen bobcat kittens and coyote pups playing in their yards.

The young animals pose no threat to humans and they will gradually become more wary of people as they get older, police said.

Bobcats, police said, are generally unobtrusive.

They avoid conflict with humans and pets and generally retreat from encounters with dogs, but there is potential for a dangerous encounter if the cat is cornered, police warned.

And dogs smaller than 35 to 40 pounds can be at risk from coyotes, particularly if the dog is older.

Anyone who sees a coyote or bobcat in their yard is urged to keep pets indoors for a few hours, and then walk the dog on a leash when going out.

Police said a high-decibel Storm whistle or air horn will detract coyotes and bobcats.

Residents who are concerned about frequent sightings or would like more information should call Westport Animal Control at 203-341-5076.