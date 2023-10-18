Police issue warning about dozens of car burglaries in North Haven

Police in North Haven are warning residents to be cautious after more than 45 car burglaries were reported in town over the past week.

The police department said thieves appear to be smashing car windows looking for valuable items.

A total of 46 reported robberies have been happening throughout town in both commercial parking lots and residential neighborhoods, according to authorities.

In an effort to minimize crime, the police department said they're increasing staffing at night.

Authorities say burglaries have happened on these streets:

Maple Avenue

George Street

Blakeslee Avenue

Washington Avenue

State Street

Skiff Street

Monroe Street

Lynette Drive

Pool Road

Woodside Drive

Sackett Point Road

Ridgewood Avenue

Ansonia Drive

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 203-239-5321.