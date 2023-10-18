north haven

Police issue warning about dozens of car burglaries in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police in North Haven are warning residents to be cautious after more than 45 car burglaries were reported in town over the past week.

The police department said thieves appear to be smashing car windows looking for valuable items.

A total of 46 reported robberies have been happening throughout town in both commercial parking lots and residential neighborhoods, according to authorities.

In an effort to minimize crime, the police department said they're increasing staffing at night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities say burglaries have happened on these streets:

  • Maple Avenue
  • George Street
  • Blakeslee Avenue
  • Washington Avenue
  • State Street
  • Skiff Street
  • Monroe Street
  • Lynette Drive
  • Pool Road
  • Woodside Drive
  • Sackett Point Road
  • Ridgewood Avenue
  • Ansonia Drive

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 203-239-5321.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us