Police issue warning about street takeover in Willimantic over Labor Day weekend

Willimantic police are warning against a street takeover and said local police as well as state police are taking measures because a large number of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes are expected on Sunday.

“Disruptive groups of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bike riders who engage in hazardous and illegal behavior will not be tolerated here,” Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said in a statement.

Police said the town, state police and the Eastern Connecticut State University police department are aware and all measures will be taken to reduce the impact on the community and protect public safety.

They said in addition to citations or arrests for vehicle or criminal violations, ATV and dirt bike riders could be subject to a $1,000 fine for each local ordinance.

“The Willimantic Police Department will take swift and effective measures to prevent any illegal activity on our streets and will work with our partners in the Judicial Branch to ensure that anyone who participates in illegal or hazardous activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hussey added.

Police said access to city parks and plazas might be limited over Labor Day weekend and people should anticipate additional police.