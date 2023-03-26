Police Issue Warning After 200 Vehicles Gather and ‘Takeover' Simsbury Streets

Hundreds of vehicles gathered and participated in what police are calling a "takeover" on the streets of Simsbury on Friday night.

According to police, approximately 200 vehicles traveled through Simsbury around 11:30 p.m. The group was revving their engines and they were doing donuts in parking lots including at Simsbury High School.

Investigators believe the vehicles had come through Windsor, into Bloomfield and down Route 189 into Simsbury.

Two stops were attempted by Simsbury Police, but authorities said the vehicles did not stop.

Police said these types of "takeovers" are a new trend and often happen in intersections. During the takeover, the intersection is blocked and vehicles do stunts and tricks.

If you see any instances of this, you're asked to call the police, but you should remain non-confrontational and stay away from the activity.