Simsbury

Police Issue Warning After 200 Vehicles Gather and ‘Takeover' Simsbury Streets

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Hundreds of vehicles gathered and participated in what police are calling a "takeover" on the streets of Simsbury on Friday night.

According to police, approximately 200 vehicles traveled through Simsbury around 11:30 p.m. The group was revving their engines and they were doing donuts in parking lots including at Simsbury High School.

Investigators believe the vehicles had come through Windsor, into Bloomfield and down Route 189 into Simsbury.

Two stops were attempted by Simsbury Police, but authorities said the vehicles did not stop.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said these types of "takeovers" are a new trend and often happen in intersections. During the takeover, the intersection is blocked and vehicles do stunts and tricks.

If you see any instances of this, you're asked to call the police, but you should remain non-confrontational and stay away from the activity.

Local

Manchester 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Text Conversations With 10-Year-Old in Manchester

connecticut weather 5 hours ago

Sunshine and Milder Temperatures Return Today

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Simsbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us