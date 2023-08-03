Police issue warning after bear sightings in Cromwell

Cromwell police have received several calls about a bear Thursday morning.

A black bear was seen in the area of South Street and River Road.

Tips on preventing bear encounters

Police are urging residents to follow recommendations from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to reduce encounters and potential conflicts with bears.

Remove food attractants, such as birdseed and unsecured garbage

Never feed bears.

Take down, clean and put away bird feeders

Do not store bird seed in screened porches or sheds

Store garbage in secure, airtight containers inside a garage or other enclosed storage area.

Do not store recyclables in a porch or screened sunroom as bears can smell these items and will rip screens to get at them.

Keep barbecue grills clean. Store grills inside a garage or shed.

Supervise dogs at all times when outside. Keep dogs on a short leash when walking and hiking. A roaming dog might be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs.

Do not leave pet food outdoors or feed pets outside.

Use electric fencing to protect chickens, other livestock, beehives, agricultural crops, and berry bushes.

Avoid placing meat scraps or sweet foods, such as fruit and fruit peels, in compost piles.

