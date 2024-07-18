Police issue warning after coyote sightings in Colchester

Police in Colchester are issuing a warning after many residents have spotted coyotes in town.

At Cato Corner Farm in Colchester, navigating wildlife of all shapes and sizes is part of the game.

"We've had a lot of coyote interaction this year,” said owner Elizabeth MacAlister. “We have to coexist,” she said.

She and farm manager David Hebner say they've seen coyotes in the pastures with their cows, saying there is a concern for disease spread.

"We've always dealt with them. We've never had to do anything radical, but we need to be aware of it,” said MacAlister.

The duo says they feel like coyotes are getting closer to civilization. Hebner says he knows healthy coyotes are not a threat to humans - but worries about his furry friends.

"There have been a lot of pets that have gone missing. And the first thing anybody usually thinks is not getting hit by a car anymore - it's whether a coyote gets them or not,” Hebner said.

"There's a lot of concern typically if people see coyotes out during the daytime but it's common this time of year when they have their pups,” said Geoff Krukar, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Kukar says it's important to notify the state if coyotes are becoming bolder or going after pets that are on a leash.

"The level of animals that are being seen in each town is being influenced by outside factors and not necessarily the fact that the coyote population is booming in one area,” said Krukar.

He says this year they've had a similar amount of coyote conflict reports as in years past - meaning a coyote versus a pet or a human. Although this year, he says one person was attacked by a coyote in a situation where it was likely very sick.

He says there are some things you can do to try to prevent coyote interaction, like leashing your dog, keeping pets indoors at night, and securing your trash.

"Removing those food sources, keeping your pets under control. Also just being aware of the fact that coyotes could be out in your yard,” said Kukar.