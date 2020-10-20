Police Kill Dog Attacking Woman in Enfield

An Enfield police officer killed a dog that was attacking a woman in Enfield Tuesday.

According to police, an officer saw the large dog attacking a woman while responding to a call on Spring Street. The dog was biting the woman's foot as the officer approached.

Police said the dog's owners tried to stop the attack by pouring hot water on the animal, but it only paused. The dog then lunged at the woman, bit her on the neck, and began pulling her off the sidewalk and onto the lawn.

At that point the officer "dispatched" the dog to stop the attack, police said. The woman was treated by EMS who responded to the scene.

"The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances," police said in a statement. "The outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable in an effort to protect the female victim from any further harm or additional injury."

A supervisory review is underway.

No other details were immediately available.