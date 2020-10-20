Enfield

Police Kill Dog Attacking Woman in Enfield

Election_DCS_Future_6p_110817.jpg
NBC10

An Enfield police officer killed a dog that was attacking a woman in Enfield Tuesday.

According to police, an officer saw the large dog attacking a woman while responding to a call on Spring Street. The dog was biting the woman's foot as the officer approached.

Police said the dog's owners tried to stop the attack by pouring hot water on the animal, but it only paused. The dog then lunged at the woman, bit her on the neck, and began pulling her off the sidewalk and onto the lawn.

Local

COVID-19 testing 28 mins ago

Bradley International Airport Expanding Testing Due to High Demand

meriden 2 hours ago

Meriden Police Investigate Gunfire at Meriden Mall Parking Lot

At that point the officer "dispatched" the dog to stop the attack, police said. The woman was treated by EMS who responded to the scene.

"The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances," police said in a statement. "The outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable in an effort to protect the female victim from any further harm or additional injury."

A supervisory review is underway.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Enfielddog attack
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us