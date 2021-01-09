Police Look For 2 People After Bank Robbery in Madison

Police are looking for two people who they believe are responsible for a bank robbery in Madison Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. at People's Bank inside Stop and Shop on Samson Rock Drive.

Police said two men, both between 6-feet and 6-foot-2, displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the men was wearing mismatched gloves.

The men left Stop and Shop at the pharmacy side entrance, officials said.

They then left the scene in a newer model, white, 4-door, Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck is believed to have out-of-state license plates, according to police.

The truck was last seen heading east on Samson Rock Drive at a high speed.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Neal Mulhern at 203-245-6561. The Connecticut Banker's Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.