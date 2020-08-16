Naugatuck

Police Look For 3 People Involved in Attempted Carjacking at Naugatuck Gas Station

A person stopped their car from being stolen at a gas station in Naugatuck Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Citgo on New Haven Road.

Police said a person entered the gas station and a man got into the driver's seat of their Honda CRV. The person then interrupted the carjacking and confronted the man who eventually got out of the car, according to police.

A verbal confrontation happened in the parking lot of the gas station between the victim, the man who allegedly tried to steal his car, and two accomplices, police said. During the argument, a pistol was pointed at the victim, police said.

The suspect and the two people with him then fled the scene in an olive green Honda HR-V, driving south on New Haven Road, police said.

The suspects were described as two men and one woman in their late teens or early twenties, according to police.

Officers said the man who displayed the gun was a 5-foot-7 light-skinned black male. The other suspect was described as a heavy-set black male and the female appeared to be Hispanic, police said.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

