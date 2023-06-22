EAST HARTFORD

Police find 5-year-old that went missing from his East Hartford home

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

East Hartford police have located a 5-year-old that went missing from his home this afternoon.

The police department said they found Zaire Parris, who went missing from his East Hartford home, on Thursday.

The boy was last seen at about 1 p.m. and was located about three hours later, according to police. Police believe he wandered off from the home, and he is now safe and sound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 860-528-4401.

