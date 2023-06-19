Windsor

Police look for 80-year-old with dementia missing out of Windsor

By Angela Fortuna

Windsor Police

Police are looking for an 80-year-old man with dementia that's missing from Windsor.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Earl Wright, who was last seen Sunday morning. Officers responded to a home on Becker Circle after getting a missing person report Monday.

Investigators are actively searching for him. Police say Wright was recently diagnosed with dementia.

He weighs about 130 pounds and is 5-foot-9. Police said Wright has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie and jeans.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police dogs and drones are being used to search for Wright. Authorities say they've notified neighbors of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.

This article tagged under:

Windsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us