Police look for 80-year-old with dementia missing out of Windsor

Police are looking for an 80-year-old man with dementia that's missing from Windsor.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Earl Wright, who was last seen Sunday morning. Officers responded to a home on Becker Circle after getting a missing person report Monday.

Investigators are actively searching for him. Police say Wright was recently diagnosed with dementia.

He weighs about 130 pounds and is 5-foot-9. Police said Wright has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie and jeans.

Police dogs and drones are being used to search for Wright. Authorities say they've notified neighbors of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.