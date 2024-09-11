Shelton

Police look for armed and dangerous fugitive in Shelton area

By Angela Fortuna

Authorities are warning the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous fugitive that may be in Shelton or the surrounding area.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Shelton police are asking for your help finding Daniel Reid, 38, who has multiple arrest warrants related to narcotics and firearm offenses.

Reid is a fugitive from justice and is a convicted felon, with a career as an illegal narcotics distributor and an extensive criminal history, according to police.

If you see Reid, police said you shouldn't approach him and should call 911 immediately. Authorities said he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-924-1544. Tips can remain confidential.

