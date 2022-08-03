Middletown

Police Look for Armed, Dangerous Man Believed to be Involved in Middletown Shooting

Police are looking for a 22-year-old that's believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on May 15 in Middletown.

Officials said the shooting happened inside the Traverse Square housing complex. They're looking for Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown.

Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant with a $1.5 million bond for Durazzo in connection with the shooting.

He's considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-638-4140. All information will remain confidential.

