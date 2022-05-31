Bridgeport

Police Look for Bridgeport Man Wanted for Murder

Bridgeport Police

Bridgeport Police are actively looking for a man that's accused of murdering a woman on May 28.

Officials are looking for 28-year-old Glenn Pettway who allegedly killed Marisol Dumeng on Saturday. There's a warrant out for his arrest.

Pettway is currently out on a $1 million bond for a 2018 murder that also happened in Bridgeport, according to authorities.

Police said he's 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Pettway is believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang with the license plate BB53311. Officials said he's known to change the marker plate.

He's believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

