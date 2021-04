Police are looking for a Bridgeport woman who has been missing for a year.

Officials said 53-year-old Monica Decker was reported missing by her family about a year ago.

She is believed to be with a man known as Toby Keith in Wilmington, Vermont. They are believed to be in a green Honda SUV, according to officials.

Police said they identified Decker in ATM footage but haven't had any leads since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.