Police Look for Car That Fled Crash in South Windsor

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor.
Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue.
The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side damage, according to police.
Authorities said no major injuries were reported in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez at 860-644-2551.
