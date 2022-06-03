South Windsor

Police Look for Car That Fled Crash in South Windsor

police car
Getty Images

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor.

Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue.

The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side damage, according to police.

Authorities said no major injuries were reported in the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez at 860-644-2551.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

South Windsorhit-and-runSouth Windsor policeHit-and-Run Driverevading car crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us