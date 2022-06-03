Police Look for Car That Fled Crash in South Windsor

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor.

Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue.

The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side damage, according to police.

Authorities said no major injuries were reported in the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SWPD is looking for witnesses to an evading accident that occurred today (06/03/22) at 12:05 PM at the intersection of Ellington Rd (Rte. 30) and Sullivan Ave. The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side damage. If you have any info, contact Ofc. Lopez at 860-644-2551. — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) June 3, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez at 860-644-2551.