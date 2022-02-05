Police Look For Couple Accused of Stealing Car at Glastonbury Home Depot

Glastonbury Police are looking for a couple accused of stealing a running car from the Home Depot parking lot.

Officials said the car theft happened on Wednesday at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The owner of a silver CRV left their car running and accessible while going inside the store with their key fob, according to authorities.

The two were allegedly walking around the parking lot looking into cars when they found the running CRV, got inside and drove off.

Police said certain cars can be driven unlimited distances without the key fob once the engine is turned on. They're warning people to always turn off their cars and lock it while leaving it unattended.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals or has information about the incident is asked to call Officer Ingham at 860-633-8301.