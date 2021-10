Clinton Police are looking for a dog that was inside a car that was stolen from Rhode Island.

Officials said the car has since been recovered in Clinton, but the dog, named Casanova, was not inside. It is unknown where or if the dog was let out or taken, according to police.

The car was recovered on John Street, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-669-0451.