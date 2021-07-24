Police Look For Driver After Hit-and-Run With Injuries in Plainfield

Police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run in Plainfield Saturday evening.

Officials said they were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Norwich Road at the intersection of Gallop Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When officers arrived, they determined that a car was hit from behind by a white Dodge Dakota with plates beginning in "00." Police said the car failed to stop at a stop sign while trying to turn left onto Norwich Road.

The car then left the scene before officers arrived. Officials said the driver is described as a man about 20 years old with a brown-orange beard wearing a white baseball cap.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital for suspected injuries.

Police are trying to identify the driver of the car that fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hailey Griffin at 860-564-0804. All tips will remain confidential.