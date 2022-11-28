Wethersfield

Police Look for Driver Who Rammed 2 Cruisers, Fled in Wethersfield

Police are looking for the person who rammed two cruisers after being pulled over in what appears to be a stolen vehicle in Wethersfield.

Officers pulled over a silver Jeep Compass that reportedly had a stolen license plate at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

While an officer was speaking with the driver, they reversed away and hit two police cruisers. The driver then fled the scene, according to authorities.

Police said they were unable to follow the driver because of disabling damage to their cars.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-721-2900.

