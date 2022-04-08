Police Look for Baby Believed to be Taken by Biological Father in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police said they're searching for a baby that was allegedly taken from the park by their biological father Friday night.

Police said Jalayjah is with 30-year-old James Douglas, who appears to be the biological father.

Jalayjah is 11 months old and has black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert was Jalayjah. She is 2-feet tall and weighs 20 pounds.

Douglas is driving a 2014 maroon Honda Civic EX with the license plate BE36105.

Authorities said the child came to the park with her foster parent and was playing when she was taken.

The incident happened at Wordin Avenue and Hanover Street at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS. You can also contact your nearest police department.