Police look for man accused of assaulting, robbing church office worker in Ledyard

Ledyard police are looking for a man accused of assaulting and robbing a church office employee on Monday morning.

Authorities said they were called Ledyard Congregational Church on Colonel Ledyard Highway just before 9 a.m. for a reported assault.

Responding officers said the worker had a facial injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Personal property was also taken. Police believe the suspect is a man, and officers couldn't find him while searching the building and surrounding area.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 man with short dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at 860-646-6400.