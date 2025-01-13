Ledyard

Police look for man accused of assaulting, robbing church office worker in Ledyard

By Angela Fortuna

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

Ledyard police are looking for a man accused of assaulting and robbing a church office employee on Monday morning.

Authorities said they were called Ledyard Congregational Church on Colonel Ledyard Highway just before 9 a.m. for a reported assault.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding officers said the worker had a facial injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Personal property was also taken. Police believe the suspect is a man, and officers couldn't find him while searching the building and surrounding area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 man with short dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at 860-646-6400.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us