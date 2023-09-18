Police look for man accused of exposing himself to women at Enfield Square mall

Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to women and coaxing them into performing sexual acts at the Enfield Square mall.

The police department is asking for the public's help finding the above pictured man after authorities received several complaints about public indecency on Monday.

The man fled the area before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Office Wyllie at 860-763-6400 ext. 1445 or by email at cwyllie@enfield.org.