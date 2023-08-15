Police look for man accused of robbing 2 banks in Norwich

Police are actively looking for the man accused of robbing two banks in Norwich Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said the above pictured man was last seen on Salem Turnpike near Briar Lane.

Investigators said he allegedly robbed two banks on the turnpike - Coreplus Federal Credit Union and Liberty Bank - between 3 and 4 p.m.

Police said there isn't a threat to the public. Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561 (press 6 when prompted to speak to dispatch).