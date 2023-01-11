Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bank in Coventry

Coventry Police are looking for your help finding a man caught on camera robbing a bank in town Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the robbery happened at Key Bank on Main Street at about 11 a.m.

A man was caught on camera approaching a bank teller demanding money. He is described as a 5-foot-8 middle-aged man of average build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black and white flannel shirt, striped knit hat and sunglasses, according to police.

He was also wearing a surgical mask, dark gloves, dark pants and shoes. Police say no weapons were displayed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call police at 860-742-2400 or email Detective Kelsey Carpenter at kcarpenter@coventryct.org. If you see him, officers say you shouldn't confront him.