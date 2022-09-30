Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint

Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m.
While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25 minutes later. It happened at Bristol Wine and Spirit on Middle Street.
A third robbery happened in Southington a short time later, police said.
The suspect was caught on surveillance footage. He appears to be wearing a black face covering, armed with a handgun, according to authorities.
No one was hurt during the robberies. Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cote at 860-314-4565.
