Bristol

Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint

NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m.

While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25 minutes later. It happened at Bristol Wine and Spirit on Middle Street.

A third robbery happened in Southington a short time later, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Bristol Police
A man was seen on surveillance video robbing a store in Bristol Wednesday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage. He appears to be wearing a black face covering, armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

No one was hurt during the robberies. Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cote at 860-314-4565.

Local

assault weapons 42 mins ago

CCDL Files Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Ban on Certain Firearms

Hamden 2 hours ago

Serious Crash Closes Road in Hamden

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BristolSouthingtonBristol policearmed robbery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us