Police look for man accused of stealing political yard signs, Pride flag in Watertown

Watertown police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for stealing political campaign signs and a Pride flag from a resident's yard on Friday.

The police department said they received a complain about a letter left in the mailbox of a home on Scott Avenue. The letter was postmarked through Hartford with a return address of "Americans That Care."

The letter appeared to be politically motivated and made derogatory remarks about Democratic political candidates, while referencing several political signs and a Pride flag displayed in the person's yard, according to police.

The following day, police were notified that the resident's four political campaign signs and their Pride flag were stolen.

Video surveillance at the home shows a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt going into the person's yard and stealing the flag. Police believe that same person also stole the political signs.

"The Watertown Police Department is taking this crime very seriously, as no citizen should be subject to fear and intimidation tactics based on their political affiliation," they said in a statement.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-945-5200 or by email at tips@watertownctpd.org.