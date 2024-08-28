Police look for man accused in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are looking for your help finding a man accused in a shooting that happened Friday night.

The police department is looking for Rahim Williams, 34, after he allegedly shot at a 22-year-old. They've since been treated and released from the hospital.

The incident happened on Bunker Hill Avenue near Schofield Park.

Police have a warrant out for Williams' arrest. He faces first-degree assault charges.

Investigators believe that Williams may have left the area, and the police department is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

The investigation remains ongoing.