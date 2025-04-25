Police look for man seen stealing purse, taking off in stolen car in Plainville

Authorities are looking for a man caught on surveillance footage stealing a woman's purse and driving off in a stolen vehicle in Plainville on Friday.

The police department said they responded to Lowe's on New Britain Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

As a customer was loading her car, a man approached her and stole her purse from a shopping cart, police said.

She tried to stop the theft, but was pushed away. Police said the man fled in a dark gray 2008 BMW 328i with Massachusetts registration 3MPD23.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The BMW was previously reported stolen from Hartford. The man is described to be young and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a face covering, according to authorities.

The woman wasn't hurt during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.