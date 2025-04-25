Plainville

Police look for man seen stealing purse, taking off in stolen car in Plainville

By Angela Fortuna

Plainville Police

Authorities are looking for a man caught on surveillance footage stealing a woman's purse and driving off in a stolen vehicle in Plainville on Friday.

The police department said they responded to Lowe's on New Britain Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

As a customer was loading her car, a man approached her and stole her purse from a shopping cart, police said.

She tried to stop the theft, but was pushed away. Police said the man fled in a dark gray 2008 BMW 328i with Massachusetts registration 3MPD23.

The BMW was previously reported stolen from Hartford. The man is described to be young and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a face covering, according to authorities.

The woman wasn't hurt during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

