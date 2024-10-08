West Hartford

Police look for man suspected of photographing people in West Hartford dressing rooms

West Hartford Police

Police are looking for a man who is accused of taking pictures of unsuspecting people inside dressing rooms at a West Hartford business without their knowledge.

Police said the investigation started on Sept. 14. They have not said which business they believe this happened at.

They are asking for help from the public to identify the man in photos they released.

They said he was believed to be driving a gray or silver 2003 to 2007 Toyota Highlander with a dent in the front driver side corner under the headlight. 

Police do not have any information on the vehicle registration.

The West Hartford Police Detective Division is investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or use the tip line (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov. 

Reference case 24-42175.

