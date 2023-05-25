Cheshire

Police Look for Man That Fled From Officers While Being Treated at Meriden Hospital

By Angela Fortuna

Cheshire police department logo
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are actively searching for a man that escaped from officers while being treated at a hospital in Meriden.

The Cheshire Police Department said 29-year-old Michael Zimmitti was receiving treatment at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. He escaped from custody and is on the loose.

Zimmitti has several tattoos on his body, according to police. He is 5-foot-9 with blue eyes and brown hair.

Cheshire Police
Michael Zimmitti, 29.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said he was initially taken into custody on a warrant charging him with motor vehicle theft and illegal use of a payment card. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Another warrant is being prepared, charging him with escaping custody.

Police said he's also wanted on a warrant from Meriden for charges including robbery, breach of peace and criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Local

shark attack 20 mins ago

Connecticut Woman Attacked by Shark in Turks and Caicos

AAPI 54 mins ago

Hartford Students Gain Exposure to AAPI History And Experiences

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us