Police Look for Man That Fled From Officers While Being Treated at Meriden Hospital

Police are actively searching for a man that escaped from officers while being treated at a hospital in Meriden.

The Cheshire Police Department said 29-year-old Michael Zimmitti was receiving treatment at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. He escaped from custody and is on the loose.

Zimmitti has several tattoos on his body, according to police. He is 5-foot-9 with blue eyes and brown hair.

Cheshire Police Michael Zimmitti, 29.

Authorities said he was initially taken into custody on a warrant charging him with motor vehicle theft and illegal use of a payment card. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Another warrant is being prepared, charging him with escaping custody.

Police said he's also wanted on a warrant from Meriden for charges including robbery, breach of peace and criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department.