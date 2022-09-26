East Haven

Police Look for Man That Robbed East Haven Adult Entertainment Store With Machete

East Haven Police

Police are looking for a man that's accused of robbing an adult entertainment store with a machete in East Haven Sunday night.

Officials said they were called to Romantix on Foxon Road at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call from an employee reporting an armed robbery.

The employee told police that a man wearing a gray Under Armour sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a light surgical mask and dark sneakers walked into the store with a machete in his hand. The man allegedly demanded money out of the register.

The thief was last seen heading westbound on Route 80 towards New Haven. He's driving a silver Honda with dark tinted windows, according to authorities.

No one was hurt during the robbery. Anyone with surveillance video or information regarding the thief's identity is asked to contact Detective John Fraenza at 203-468-3828 or by email at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com.

