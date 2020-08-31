Torrington

Police Look for Man Wanted on Several Warrants

Police said they also want to speak with him in regard to a fatal crash.

Torrington police
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Police are asking for help to find a man who they said is wanted on several warrants and whom they would like to speak to in regard to a fatal crash.

Police said they are looking for 24-year-old Rolando Vilorio and believe he might be in the area of New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

Police said there are eight active arrest warrants for Vilorio carrying charges of failure to appear in the first degree and failure to appear in the second degree.

Police said they also want to speak to him in regard to a fatal crash last Thursday on New Litchfield Street near Hassig Road. No additional information was released on why police want to speak to him about the crash.

Torrington police said they are looking for 24-year-old Rolando Vilorio in regard to a fatal crash last Thursday on New Litchfield Street near Hassig Road.

Vilorio, whose last known address is in Torrington, is 5-feet-11, weighs around 205 pounds and has brown hair.

Local

domestic violence 13 mins ago

Man Charged With Killing Relative in Windsor Locks

car thefts 57 mins ago

Lock it Up: New Canaan Police Warn Residents of Car Thefts

Anyone with information is to call the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2090 or their local police department if Vilorio is located outside of Torrington.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us