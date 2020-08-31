Police Look for Man Wanted on Several Warrants

Torrington Police are asking for help to find a man who they said is wanted on several warrants and whom they would like to speak to in regard to a fatal crash.

Police said they are looking for 24-year-old Rolando Vilorio and believe he might be in the area of New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

Police said there are eight active arrest warrants for Vilorio carrying charges of failure to appear in the first degree and failure to appear in the second degree.

Police said they also want to speak to him in regard to a fatal crash last Thursday on New Litchfield Street near Hassig Road. No additional information was released on why police want to speak to him about the crash.

Vilorio, whose last known address is in Torrington, is 5-feet-11, weighs around 205 pounds and has brown hair.

Anyone with information is to call the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2090 or their local police department if Vilorio is located outside of Torrington.