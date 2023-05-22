Police Look for Man Believed to Be Carrying a Machete in Manchester

Police are looking for a man that is believed to be armed with a machete in Manchester.

The police department said they responded to the area of 169 Olcott St. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person who had barricaded himself inside.

The man then busted a window and exited the home, authorities said.

NBC Connecticut

The area has been secured and officers are working toward a peaceful resolution, according to police. The man is not believed to be a threat to others.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.