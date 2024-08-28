Police look for man and woman accused of hitting cruiser and fleeing in Putnam

Police are looking for a man and woman accused of ramming a police cruiser and taking off Monday evening.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Officers were called to a local business for a reported shoplifting attempt and determined that the suspect, 35-year-old Kayla Link, is also wanted on numerous arrest warrants, including felonies from Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Link, who is also referred to as Kayla Gould, was later seen driving on Providence Street near Powhattan Street. Officers tried to pull her over, and she rammed into a police cruiser before taking off, police said.

Police followed her onto Interstate 395 North and called in for backup from Connecticut and Massachusetts state police. The pursuit was called off to keep the public safe.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are looking for a grey Hyundai Sonata, believed to be driven by Link. She also had a passenger in the car that police are looking for. He's wanted on numerous arrest warrants out of Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-928-6565.