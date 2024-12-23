Police look for men accused of stealing ATM in Meriden

Meriden police are looking for several men who were caught on surveillance video trying to steal an ATM machine from a convenience store on Sunday.

Authorities said they responded to the Valero gas station on Cook Avenue after getting a report of thieves ripping out an ATM.

The thieves, believed to be four men, pulled up to the front of the convenience store, smashed the front window and wrapped a chain, attached to their car, around the ATM. They then yanked it out, police said.

The ATM came apart and the men allegedly took the cash out, leaving the rest of the ATM on the ground.

Police believe the same group of men tried to steal another ATM in Branford a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.