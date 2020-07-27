Police Look For Missing 1-Year-Old From East Haven Believed to Be With Father

Police are looking for a missing one-year-old girl from East Haven who is believed to be with her father.

Officials said they are trying to locate the father, Matthew Eldridge, and the car he and Aliya could be driving in. The car is a gray 2007 Dodge Durango with the CT license plate AX12231, police said.

Police said the father is not in trouble and they are just looking to get in touch with him to make sure Aliya is okay.

Aliya Eldridge has been missing since July 24, police said.

Aliya is approximately 30 inches and weighs 21 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and denim shorts, police said.

Anyone who spots Aliya or the car she and her father are believed to be in is asked to call 911.