Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol.

The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday.

The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.

Sinon was last seen wearing a purple pajama top with dog emblem white pajama bottoms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding Sinon's whereabouts is asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.