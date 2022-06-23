Police Look for Missing 88-Year-Old Man From Newington

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 88-year-old man that's been reported missing out of Newington.
Police said Henry Blazuk was last seen leaving his home at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Blazuk was last seen driving his 2015 white Toyota Rav 4 with CT registration AA42653.
Authorities said he has grey hair and blue eyes. He's 5-foot-10 and weighs about 175 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Blazuk's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-666-8445. For more information, click here.
