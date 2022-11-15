Waterbury

Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Last Seen at School in Waterbury

Waterbury Police have located a 9-year-old girl that was last seen leaving Bunker Hill School Tuesday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Debyelis Castillo, but has since been canceled. Police said they were contacted by school staff at about 2:15 p.m. to report that she went missing.

She was last seen on school surveillance video at noon leaving school grounds. Police said they located Castillo around 5:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 203-574-6956. You can also reach the police department by calling 203-574-6911.

