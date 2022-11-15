Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Last Seen at School in Waterbury

Waterbury Police have located a 9-year-old girl that was last seen leaving Bunker Hill School Tuesday afternoon.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Debyelis Castillo, but has since been canceled. Police said they were contacted by school staff at about 2:15 p.m. to report that she went missing.
She was last seen on school surveillance video at noon leaving school grounds. Police said they located Castillo around 5:10 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 203-574-6956. You can also reach the police department by calling 203-574-6911.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.