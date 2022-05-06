silver alert

Police Look for Missing Baby and Mom in Middletown

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police are looking for a missing three-week-old baby and his mom from Middletown.

Troopers said the baby may be with his mother, 32-year-old Brigette Wood.

Connecticut State Police
Brigette Wood, 32.

They've been missing since May 6 and a Silver Alert has been issued for them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the baby, named Zion Gonzalez, weighs about five pounds. A photo of Gonzalez was not provided.

Officials didn't provide information about where the two are believed to be.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police at 860-347-6941.

Local

party conventions 46 mins ago

Connecticut Republicans, Democrats Launch Party Conventions

Middletown 1 hour ago

Longtime Middletown Track Coach Receives National Award

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

silver alertConnecticut State PoliceMiddletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us