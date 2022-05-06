Police Look for Missing Baby and Mom in Middletown

Connecticut State Police are looking for a missing three-week-old baby and his mom from Middletown.

Troopers said the baby may be with his mother, 32-year-old Brigette Wood.

Connecticut State Police

They've been missing since May 6 and a Silver Alert has been issued for them.

Police said the baby, named Zion Gonzalez, weighs about five pounds. A photo of Gonzalez was not provided.

Officials didn't provide information about where the two are believed to be.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police at 860-347-6941.